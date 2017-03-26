Instagram Is Set to Make a Killing in Advertising in 2017
Most recently, the company announced it surpassed 1 million active advertisers. That's up from 500,000 just six months ago and 200,000 around this time last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|21 hr
|Confused
|8
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Sat
|Say What
|14
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman212
|1
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Mar 23
|John
|5
|Polypeptide GalNac Transferase 1/GALNT1 Data An...
|Mar 23
|qyresearchglobal
|1
|Professional Microplate Reader Sales Market Rep...
|Mar 23
|qyresearcheurope
|1
|Pre-coated Plates Market Professional Survey Re...
|Mar 23
|QYRtina68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC