HSBC Names AIA's Tucker Chairman to Replace Flint in October
HSBC Holdings Plc named insurance executive Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as chairman, enlisting an outsider to oversee Europe's biggest bank as it overhauls management. Tucker, 59, chief executive officer of AIA Group Ltd. and former head of Prudential Plc, will take the post Oct. 1, the bank said in a statement Monday.
