How the incredible opening shot of the new sci-fi thriller...
Director Daniel Espinosa gets ambitious right from the start of his sci-fi thriller "Life," in theaters Friday. He delivers a single continuous shot in an opening scene that lasts for over five minutes and shows the crew of the International Space Station receiving the capsule that holds the first ever life-form from Mars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notes for My Recollection by Patricia Louise Mc...
|3 hr
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|4 hr
|Tom4342
|9
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Sat
|Say What
|14
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman212
|1
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Mar 23
|John
|5
|Polypeptide GalNac Transferase 1/GALNT1 Data An...
|Mar 23
|qyresearchglobal
|1
|Professional Microplate Reader Sales Market Rep...
|Mar 23
|qyresearcheurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC