House sends Trump bill to kill landmark broadband privacy regulations
There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 3 hrs ago, titled House sends Trump bill to kill landmark broadband privacy regulations. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:
"These broadband privacy rules are unnecessary and are just another example of big government overreach," said Rep. Marsha Blackburn , who sponsored the repeal bill. Above, Blackburn at the U.S. Capitol last week.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
trump takes your privacy and sells it to the corporate crooks...this the 'freedom' you had in mind, trumpistas? suckas
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans in Congress Are Disregarding Their ...
|2 hr
|Linyfla
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mon
|Shopaholic
|3
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mon
|Confused
|10
|Notes for My Recollection by Patricia Louise Mc...
|Mon
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 25
|Say What
|14
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman212
|1
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Mar 23
|John
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC