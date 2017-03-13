GUNDLACH: My favorite stock market is on fire
Jeff Gundlach, founder and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, named India as his "favorite stock market," urging investors to look for opportunities in emerging markets and Europe. "My favorite stock market India that I've been touting now for years, is doing great this year," Gundlach told CNBC's Scott Wapner on Fast Money's Half-Time Report on Wednesday.
