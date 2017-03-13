Guatemala fires officials in youth shelter fire

People help Gloria Perez as she begins to faint during the burial of 14-year-old Ana Roselia Perez Junay who died in a fire at a children's shelter, at the cemetery in Zaragoza, Guatemala, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The death toll in the March 8 fire rose to 40 on Sunday with the announcement that another girl has died of burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.