GOP Healthcare Plan is Dead on Arriva...

GOP Healthcare Plan is Dead on Arrival: Rep. Brat

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

House Freedom Caucus Member Rep. David Brat (R-VA) weighs in on the backlash over the GOP health care plan. Rep. David Brat, House Freedom Caucus member, joined Neil Cavuto on the FOX Business Network to discuss the GOP's health care bill to replace Obamacare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 49 min Fit2Serve 10
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 5 Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 10
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Mar 2 himoto 1
English Bulldogz Mar 2 courious 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC