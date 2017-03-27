Germany: radicalized teen charged ove...

Germany: radicalized teen charged over attempted mall attack

In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo journalists take pictures of the place where Molotov cocktails exploded near a shopping mall in Hannover, Germany. German prosecutors have charged a radicalized 18-year-old man with attempted murder for throwing two Molotov cocktails into the entrance of a shopping mall in an effort to kill "infidels."

