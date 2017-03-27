Germany: radicalized teen charged over attempted mall attack
In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo journalists take pictures of the place where Molotov cocktails exploded near a shopping mall in Hannover, Germany. German prosecutors have charged a radicalized 18-year-old man with attempted murder for throwing two Molotov cocktails into the entrance of a shopping mall in an effort to kill "infidels."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves...
|26 min
|discocrisco
|1
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|5 hr
|Retribution
|15
|LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing
|11 hr
|frankjones
|1
|How about Bioresorbable Implants Sales?
|19 hr
|marketresearchreport
|1
|Professional DNA Sequencer Sales Market Data 2017
|20 hr
|marketresearchreport
|1
|Global Implantable Miniature Telescope Sales Ma...
|20 hr
|qyresearchglobal
|1
|House pulls plug on Obama-era internet privacy ...
|Wed
|Fcvk tRump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC