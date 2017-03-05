German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Testify on Volkswagen Emissions Scandal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a staunch defender of the country's car industry, testifies this week before a parliamentary investigation into Volkswagen AG's diesel cheating that is looking into any relationship between her lobbying and the scandal. Lawmakers will focus on Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|4 hr
|Heather A
|4
|Questions for Muslim students
|9 hr
|J Russ
|1
|White House fight on import tax puts Congress i...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Surprised
|797
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|Fri
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|10
|hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ...
|Fri
|hacker here
|1
|The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ...
|Thu
|himoto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC