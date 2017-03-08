Fox News reporter gets into heated ex...

Fox News reporter gets into heated exchange with Sean Spicer...

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

White House press secretary Sean Spicer got into a testy exchange with several reporters during Friday's press briefing over former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn's paid lobbying for Turkish interests. Flynn, who was fired from his White House job, registered as a foreign agent with the Justice Department earlier this week.

