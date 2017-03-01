Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler blast...

Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler blasts his replacement, supports net neutrality

Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler blasts his replacement, supports net neutralityIt's only been a month since Tom Wheeler stepped down from his post as chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, but he's already lined up a new gig. In late February, Actility, a Paris-based Internet of Things management firm, signed on Wheeler as the newest member of its board.

