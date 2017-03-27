Ford Unveils Details of $1.2 Billion Investment in 3 Michigan Plants
Ford announced the details of its previously announced $1.2 billion investment in three Michigan plants Tuesday, with $850 million going to upgrading its Michigan Assembly Plant, $150 million to an expansion of its Romeo engine plant, and $200 million for an advanced data center. The big-thinking CEO simply has hatched too many time-sucking bold ideas that could take decades to bear fruit, if they ever do.
