Ford recalls 440,000 vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble

Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America including more than 20,000 in Canada to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly. The first recall covers over 230,000 Escape SUVs, Fiesta ST subcompacts, Fusion midsize cars and Transit Connect vans with 1.6-litre turbocharged engines from 2013 through 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.