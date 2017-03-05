Fmr. Federal Prosecutor Robert Ray: Trump Russia Probe Does Not Need Special Counsel

Former federal prosecutor Robert Ray said Sunday there is no need for special counsel to look into possible ties between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russian officials. Ray, in an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," weighed in on the continuing debate, days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations into the matter over two conversations he had with a Russian diplomat during the campaign, when Sessions was an Alabama senator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.