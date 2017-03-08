Filmart: Download THR's Day 1 Daily
Pang Ho-cheung's next film, Jackie Chan's move into film sales and why Chinese actors are saying farewell to Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter released its first Hong Kong Filmart daily issue, including news of Pang Ho-cheung's next film and Jackie Chan's move into the international film sales business, as well as a look at why Chinese actors are saying farewell to Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Magic19
|34
|Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Magic19
|2
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|Fri
|Mikey
|10
|Windfall/Urban and Osisiko
|Mar 10
|West Coaster
|1
|Questions for Muslim students
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|31
|Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ...
|Mar 10
|nikecleatscheap
|1
|Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter...
|Mar 9
|Molly McCluskey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC