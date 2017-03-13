Filmart: Cristal Pictures Developing China Co-Production With 'Logan' Producer
China-backed Cristal Pictures is developing a Chinese female action flick with Logan producer Lauren Shuler Donner, the company's president Scott Einbinder announced Tuesday at Filmart in Hong Kong. Planned as a China co-production fully financed by Cristal, the project, titled Twin Blades , is based on an original spec script from Ingrid Eskeland-Adetuyi.
