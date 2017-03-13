Filmart: Cristal Pictures Developing ...

Filmart: Cristal Pictures Developing China Co-Production With 'Logan' Producer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

China-backed Cristal Pictures is developing a Chinese female action flick with Logan producer Lauren Shuler Donner, the company's president Scott Einbinder announced Tuesday at Filmart in Hong Kong. Planned as a China co-production fully financed by Cristal, the project, titled Twin Blades , is based on an original spec script from Ingrid Eskeland-Adetuyi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Soccer777 site show down? 11 hr LesaneCrooks 2
OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13) Mar 11 Anonymous 34
Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13) Mar 11 Anonymous 2
News Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules Mar 10 Mikey 10
Windfall/Urban and Osisiko Mar 10 West Coaster 1
News Questions for Muslim students Mar 10 Texxy 31
Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ... Mar 10 nikecleatscheap 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC