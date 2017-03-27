Fight for the Future - Congress let Internet providers 'spy...
March 28, Congress approved a bill that President Donald Trump will sign allowing Internet service providers to sell your browsing history to advertisers without your permission. Your Internet service provider has intimate knowledge about your intimates, and a bill headed to President Donald Trump's desk allows them to sell that information, says Internet privacy advocacy group Fight for the Future.
