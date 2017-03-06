FCC's Halt Of Privacy Rule Signals Net Neutrality Reversal

Timothy Toohey was quoted in a Law360 article, March 2, 2017, discussing the Federal Communications Commission's vote to prevent certain elements of privacy regulations from taking effect on broadband providers and signaling a potential reversal of current Net Neutrality rules. The vote, held March 1st, halted the implementation of a data security rule that current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said was inconsistent with FTC privacy standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.