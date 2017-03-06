FCC's Halt Of Privacy Rule Signals Ne...

FCC's Halt Of Privacy Rule Signals Net Neutrality Reversal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Timothy Toohey was quoted in a Law360 article, March 2, 2017, discussing the Federal Communications Commission's vote to prevent certain elements of privacy regulations from taking effect on broadband providers and signaling a potential reversal of current Net Neutrality rules. The vote, held March 1st, halted the implementation of a data security rule that current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said was inconsistent with FTC privacy standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 1 hr Sharia Not Necessary 4
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Sun Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 10
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Mar 2 himoto 1
English Bulldogz Mar 2 courious 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC