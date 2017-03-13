FCC Votes To Block Its Own Privacy Rule
New Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai signaled last week that he is planning to take the first step to return authority over broadband providers' privacy and data security practices to the Federal Trade Commission . Consistent with that directive, on March 1, 2017, the FCC Commissioners voted 2-1 to stay the implementation of an Obama-era FCC data security rule that would have required internet service providers to take more stringent steps to protect consumers' personal data.
