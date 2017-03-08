FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage
The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday night it will investigate "the root cause" of an outage that prevented AT&T wireless customers in several states from connecting to 911. FCC chairman Ajit Pai tweeted, ".@FCC AT&T has reported to me that 911 service is now restored.
