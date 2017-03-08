FCC says it will investigate AT&T wir...

FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday night it will investigate "the root cause" of an outage that prevented AT&T wireless customers in several states from connecting to 911. FCC chairman Ajit Pai tweeted, ".@FCC AT&T has reported to me that 911 service is now restored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 33 min Mikey 24
News Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules 4 hr Kasick of Pancakes 7
Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter... 6 hr Molly McCluskey 1
Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15) 15 hr himoto 3
Fragrance Market Analysis: Europe Fragrance Ma... 22 hr qyresearcheurope 1
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 5 Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC