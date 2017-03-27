FCC Proposes Rules to Allow Carriers to Block Illegal "Robocalls"
The Federal Communications Commission has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry opening a new docket, Advanced Methods to Target and Eliminate Unlawful Robocalls , which proposes rules to allow telephone voice service providers to block "illegal robocalls" on behalf of their subscribers. The NPRM focuses on three categories of calls that carriers can identify as unlawful and block without a subscriber request.
Read more at JD Supra.
