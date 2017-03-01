FCC grants waiver allowing JCCs to re...

FCC grants waiver allowing JCCs to receive caller information

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Federal Communications Commission has granted Jewish Community Centers throughout the country a temporary waiver allowing them to receive caller information, in response to the recent series of bomb threats on the Jewish institutions. The waiver, approved on Friday, comes days after 29 JCCs and Jewish schools across the country received called-in bomb threats, the fifth such incident in less than two months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 3 hr We Need Christianity 2
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA 12 hr Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Sat tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Fri Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 10
hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ... Mar 3 hacker here 1
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Mar 2 himoto 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC