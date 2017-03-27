FCC gives states control of broadband...

FCC gives states control of broadband subsidies for the poor - CNET

Donald Trump's FCC chairman Ajit Pai is rolling back rules that will make it harder for broadband companies to offer subsidized internet service to poor Americans. Since taking over as Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Ajit Pai has been dismantling policies established by his predecessor Tom Wheeler .

