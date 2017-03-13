FCC Chairman Pledges to Build Out Bro...

FCC Chairman Pledges to Build Out Broadband, Speed Up Decision Making

13 hrs ago

Ajit Pai says he hopes to expand opportunity in parts of the U.S. struggling to adapt to economic change The new GOP chairman of the Federal Communications Commission promised more broadband and less bureaucracy, in an effort to expand opportunity in parts of the country that are struggling to adapt to economic change.

Chicago, IL

