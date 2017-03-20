FCC Chairman Does Not Believe Media 'Enemy of the American People'
The head of the Federal Communications Commission told the U.S. Congress that he did not agree with President Donald Trump's comments that certain media outlets are an "enemy" of the people and would act independently of the White House on media-related matters. In a letter released on Monday, Republican chairman Ajit Pai, tapped by Trump in January to head the body that regulates broadcast television, radio and other media outlets, told Senate Democrats in response to a series of questions that he did not agree the media is the "enemy of the American people."
