FCC Chairman Announces Intent to Stay Broadband Data Security Rules

The Federal Communications Commission's Media Relations Office has released a statement announcing Chairman Pai's intention to stay a data security rule adopted by the Commission late last year in its Broadband Privacy Order . Absent a stay, the rule is set to go into effect on March 2. The security measures taken by a telecommunications carrier to implement the requirement set forth in this section must appropriately take into account each of the following factors: A telecommunications carrier may employ any lawful security measures that allow it to implement the requirement set forth in this section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.