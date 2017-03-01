FCC Chair: Net Neutrality a Mistake

Calling the Open Internet Order adopted by the Federal Communications Commission two years ago a "mistake," new FCC chairman Ajit Pai today told attendees at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that the agency intends to return to a "light-touch approach" to regulations. MWC 2017, running this week from Feb. 27-March 2, is the mobile industry's largest annual conference and expo.

