FCC approves deal to allow Denver TV in Durango area
People in southwest Colorado could soon be watching Denver-based television thanks to a decision by the Federal Communications Commission. The Durango Herald reports that the FCC on Wednesday granted a petition to allow satellite providers to offer La Plata County subscribers access to Denver-based television programing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ...
|7 hr
|himoto
|1
|English Bulldogz
|7 hr
|courious
|2
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|10 hr
|anshu-1
|3
|Summer Recreation and Sports
|17 hr
|Redge
|1
|Global Power Distribution Cables Market Profes...
|23 hr
|QYResearch
|1
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|Wed
|Marcavage s Emission
|6
|Barry Gottehrer Real Estate
|Wed
|Gottehrer Real Es...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC