FCC approves deal to allow Denver TV in Durango area

People in southwest Colorado could soon be watching Denver-based television thanks to a decision by the Federal Communications Commission. The Durango Herald reports that the FCC on Wednesday granted a petition to allow satellite providers to offer La Plata County subscribers access to Denver-based television programing.

