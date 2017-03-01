FCC Approves Bidding Weight Rules for Connect America Fund Phase II Auction
At the February 2017 Open Meeting, the Federal Communications Commission approved an Order finalizing bidding rules for the upcoming Connect America Fund Phase II auction where service providers will compete for up to $1.98 billion in financial support in areas where the incumbent provider declined cost-model funding. This Order is the next stage in an ongoing effort by the Commission to revise aspects of the high cost program of the universal service fund to encourage the extension of voice and broadband communications services to rural and high cost areas of the country.
