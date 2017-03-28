Facebook's New App Won't Kill Snap Stock
Whether you see Facebook's move as validation of Snapchat or a threat depends on which camp you're in when it comes to Snap stock. Bulls may find Facebook's push for Snapchat's millennials flattering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans in Congress Are Disregarding Their ...
|2 hr
|Linyfla
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mon
|Shopaholic
|3
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mon
|Confused
|10
|Notes for My Recollection by Patricia Louise Mc...
|Mon
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 25
|Say What
|14
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman212
|1
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Mar 23
|John
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC