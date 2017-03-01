Exclusive: Sinclair approaches Tribune Media about possible deal - sources

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has approached rival U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co to discuss a potential combination, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a deal that would hinge on existing regulations being relaxed. A deal between Sinclair and Tribune Media, which have market capitalizations of $3.6 billion and $3 billion respectively, would combine two of the largest U.S. local TV station owners and face regulatory curbs on how many households they can reach.

