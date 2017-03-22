Ex-guard targeted in hit via inmate's...

Ex-guard targeted in hit via inmate's cellphone to testify

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Sept. 1, 2010 file photo, Capt. Robert Johnson is photographed outside of the guard house at the Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C. Johnson, an ex-South Carolina corrections officer who was nearly killed in a hit orchestrated by an inmate using an illegal cellphone is asking federal authorities for help to make sure nothing like it happens again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Polypeptide GalNac Transferase 1/GALNT1 Data An... 1 hr qyresearchglobal 1
Professional Microplate Reader Sales Market Rep... 2 hr qyresearcheurope 1
Pre-coated Plates Market Professional Survey Re... 2 hr QYRtina68 1
China Copper Nano Powder, Alloy Powder, Nano Ni... 3 hr wonano 1
China Copper/Nickel Nanoparticle, Nano Copper S... 3 hr wonano 1
Nanometer Products, Ultrafine Products, Nano Pe... 3 hr wonano 1
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 12 hr payme 11
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC