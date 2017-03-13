Eurostar makes loss after Paris and Brussels attacks
The channel tunnel train service Eurostar said it made an operating loss of 28m euros in 2016 following a drop in passenger numbers. Travellers to Paris and Brussels were deterred after major terror attacks in November 2015 and March 2016 and numbers fell by 4% to 10 million.
