Dershowitz: Trump's New Immigration Order More Likely to Survive Constitutional Attacks
Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz on President Trump's revised immigration ban executive order and allegations that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the Obama administration before the 2016 election. President Trump signed a revised executive order on immigration on Monday, which was designed to avoid the legal challenges that prohibited his first controversial order from being carried out.
