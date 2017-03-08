Cramer: Shareholders Win Either Way in Arconic Fight
Jim Cramer thinks the battle for control of Arconic should play out well for shareholders regardless of who wins -- CEO Klaus Kleinfeld or activist Paul Singer's Elliott Management hedge fund. Elliott Management recently launched a bid to replace Kleinfeld and secure several board seats, but Cramer -- whose charitable trust owns ARNC shares -- said in an exclusive conference call with members of his Action Alerts PLUS club for investors that he doesn't have a dog in the fight.
