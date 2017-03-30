Cord-Cutting Is Happening, but It May Not Be the Death of Cable
For years, the media has written about cord-cutting -- people dropping traditional pay television in favor of streaming solutions -- as a potential industry killer. Much like the way digital delivery and inexpensive all-you-can-listen services devastated the music business, the explosive growth of Netflix was supposed to cripple companies including Charter Communications .
