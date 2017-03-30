Consumers lose internet privacy prote...

Consumers lose internet privacy protections

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A few days ago I was clicking through Netflix and stumbled upon Inside Job , a 2010 documentary about how deregulation and greed during the Reagan, Clinton and George W. Bush administrations led to the financial crisis of 2008. Then I turned on the news and learned about the demise of more recent regulations through both executive orders and congressional legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flynn Seeks Immunity to Testify in Russia Inves... 9 min Trump your President 6
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA 43 min Jackie B 6
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 2 hr Spotted Girl 2
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 12 hr Retribution 15
LinkedIn Traffic Generation For B2B Marketing 18 hr frankjones 1
How about Bioresorbable Implants Sales? Thu marketresearchreport 1
Professional DNA Sequencer Sales Market Data 2017 Thu marketresearchreport 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC