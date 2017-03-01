Connecticut Will Continue to Fight An...

Connecticut Will Continue to Fight Anthem, Cigna Merger

Connecticut is not giving up on its opposition of the proposed $54 billion merger between Anthem and Cigna even as Anthem reaches out to the Trump administration to help move the deal forward. The deal is already on thin ice and has been opposed by the Justice Department, 11 states, and Cigna itself has said that it wants to back out of the deal.

