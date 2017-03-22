Congress, FCC Weigh Measures to Repea...

Congress, FCC Weigh Measures to Repeal ISP Privacy Rules

Last October, the Federal Communications Commission approved new privacy rules governing how Internet Service Providers are permitted to use and share its customers' personal information. The rules have been fiercely contested by telecom companies that contend they are being unfairly held to more stringent regulations than so-called edge providers , which are subject only to less restrictive guidelines established by the Federal Trade Commission .

