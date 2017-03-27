CinemaCon: Keanu Reeves Fans Behind 2016 Evacuation; New Security Procedures In Place

Last year, Liongate's screening of 'Now You See Me 2' was abruptly halted about 10 minutes into the show and the audience was asked to evacuate due to a security threat. As CinemaCon opened Monday in Las Vegas, its managing director Mitch Neuhauser took a moment to announce new security procedures following the conclusion of last year's event, when Liongate's screening of Now You See Me 2 was abruptly halted about 10 minutes into the show and the audience was asked to evacuate due to a security threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.