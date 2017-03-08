Chipotle Victorious in Lawsuit Over F...

Chipotle Victorious in Lawsuit Over Food Safety

Read more: TheStreet.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill scored a court victory on Wednesday when a lawsuit claiming the company defrauded shareholders over food safety was dismissed. The lawsuit claimed that the fast casual Mexican food restaurant chain lied about its ability to protect customers for at least seven foodborne illness outbreaks in 2015, Reuters noted.

