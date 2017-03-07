China's ZTE to plead guilty, settle w...

China's ZTE to plead guilty, settle with U.S. over Iran, North Korea sales

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE will plead guilty and pay $892 million to settle allegations it violated U.S. laws that restrict the sale of American-made technology to Iran and North Korea, the company and U.S. government agencies said Tuesday. ZTE entered into an agreement to plead guilty to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, obstruction of justice and making a material false statement, the Justice Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 4 hr Fit2Serve 10
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 5 Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 10
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Mar 2 himoto 1
English Bulldogz Mar 2 courious 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC