China's Efforts to Cool Property Prices Include a Crackdown on Sham Divorces

China's central bank has taken the unusual step of cracking down on sham divorces in Beijing. The People's Bank of China issued a statement at the end of last week that people who have been divorced for less than a year cannot qualify as first-time homebuyers.

