China Box Office: 'Logan' Rips 'Lego ...

China Box Office: 'Logan' Rips 'Lego Batman' to Shreds With $49M Debut

11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros' 'The Lego Batman Movie' opened to just $3.7 million, illustrating the surprising cultural challenges some U.S. films face in gaining traction in the Chinese market. Despite getting declawed by 14 minutes of cuts from Beijing's censors, 20th Century Fox's Logan ripped its way into China over the weekend, opening to $48.9 million.

