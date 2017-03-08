China Box Office: 'A Dog's Purpose' Stages Second-Weekend Upset of 'Logan'
In a quiet weekend without big new releases, holdover family drama A Dog's Purpose staged a surprise upset over Wolverine threequel Logan . Boosted by rave word of mouth, A Dog's Purpose , from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, panted its way to $21 million - besting the $17 million it took in during its first frame.
