Business Rx: A Washington area computer security business looks for more customers close to home
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events After earning his master's degree and PhD in electrical engineering in 2008, Siddharth Potbhare joined his first start-up, CoolCAD Electronics, founded by his University of Maryland advisor and a fellow graduate student. That company does a lot of government research and development work in new semiconductor technologies and electronic design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United States "Program Slavery Ritual Crimes" (...
|1 hr
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|15 hr
|Mr Trudeau
|2
|Soccer777 site show down?
|Tue
|LesaneCrooks
|2
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|34
|Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|2
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|9
|Windfall/Urban and Osisiko
|Mar 10
|West Coaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC