BT to Pay $429 Million for Late Network Installs for Rivals

BT Group Plc was fined a record 42 million pounds and ordered to reimburse another 300 million pounds to competitors after an investigation found the former phone monopoly failed to adequately compensate them for broadband service delays. The U.K. communications regulator Ofcom found a "serious breach" of rules in place to protect competitors' who rely on BT's Openreach network, according to a statement late Sunday.

