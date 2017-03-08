BT Ends Feud With Regulators in Deal to Split Off Network
BT Group Plc agreed to split its Openreach telecommunications network into a separate legal entity, resolving a yearlong dispute with U.K. regulators and sending the stock up the most in almost nine months. The accord ends a major distraction that has weighed on BT shares and frees Chief Executive Officer Gavin Patterson to address other pressing issues, including an accounting scandal in Italy and a slowdown in the company's outsourcing business to government and corporate clients.
