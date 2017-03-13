Bob Diamond Marks City of London Return with Panmure Gordon Takeover
Former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond will return to the City of London with a $19 million takeover of one of its oldest stockbrokers. Bob Diamond, the former CEO of Barclays plc , will make his first industry return to the City of London since he left the bank five years ago with a $19 million takeover of one of its oldest stockbrokers.
