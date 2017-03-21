Australia couple are 1st foreigners t...

Australia couple are 1st foreigners to own US radio stations

The Federal Communications Commission recently approved a request by Australians Richard and Sharon Burns to increase their interest in a number of radio stations, including those that broadcast from this site shown in Juneau, Alaska, Sunday, March 19, 2017, to a full 100 percent. It's the first time the agency has permitted this and comes after the agency clarified rules that some broadcasters viewed as too severely restricting outside investment.

